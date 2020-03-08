My friend Joe Mraz’s art will reach new heights — and pay homage to a World War II-era tradition — through a cooperative project with the U.S. Air Force.
I had thought airplane nose art to be a thing of the past. Few people might remember that during WWII, just before a movie would start, the theater would run newsreels of the war’s bombers and fighter planes with all kinds of different pictures on the noses of the planes. These newsreels, along with newspapers, were how American kept up with the war. Different artists would produce pictures of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters, and movie star pinups also were favorites. Some aircraft such as the Enola Gay had only the name and no picture. The nose art was meant to boost the aircrew’s morale. The tradition faded after the Korean war.
Joe is a noted local watercolorist. My husband, Al, and I have several pieces of his art decorating our own walls, and we are good friends with he and his wife, Lindsay.
Because of our friendship with Joe, our son, Lt. Col. Jesse Hildebrand, who is in the Air Force Reserves at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, knows him, too. Jesse works closely with the B-52 Maintenance Department located on the base. Jesse also knows that Joe is an excellent watercolorist and has often asked him for art donations for charity projects Jesse supports. Joe has always been more than willing to comply with those requests.
Among Joe’s many other contributions to the arts, he teaches watercolor at Kilgore College and conducts art classes at Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Mraz has won several awards in the Southwest Water Color Society, one of the largest watercolor societies in America, and he has been honored there with the much sought after “signature” status, allowing him to add the prestigious SWS initials when signing a painting.
In 2019, Jesse contacted Joe about a new use for Joe’s art.
Jesse explained to Joe the air force’s B-52 Maintenance Department at Barksdale had decided to place new nose art on a B-52 plane they consider to be “their” plane. A discussion followed about what type of art was needed. The aircraft to receive the art had the tail number “38” and the plane was known on base as the “38 Special.” Collaboration between Joe and Master Sgt. Gregory Krech, dedicated crew chief to this plane, came up with the picture-perfect image for the art work.
Krech told Joe, “Nose art gives the maintenance crew a sense of pride and ownership. Our crew puts a great deal of effort into the plane’s maintenance. We also want to honor military personnel who have been of great service to our maintenance department. A list of names was provided to us, and we chose Lt. Col. Jesse Hildebrand.
His name has since been placed on the plane underneath the cockpit window. The new art would be placed below the name honoring Hildebrand and to pay homage to military history.”
Joe was more than qualified for this project. He is a perfectionist who takes great pride in his work. So, when Joe displayed the completed drawing to my husband, Al, and me, we were just blown away by the completed project. Joe then took a picture of the art and sent it to Jesse who also was very pleased with the work. It was absolutely perfect for the B-52.
The artwork depicts a 38-caliber pistol with five spent casings scattered nearby. Each casing has a date etched on the end relating to dates of armed conflicts. The casings read: “Remember 9/11” (world trade center); “12/07/41” (Pearl Harbor); “6/06/44” (Normandy Beach in WWII); “12/18/72” (known as “Operation Linebacker II” when B-52s launched the largest heavy bomber operation destroying major targets in North Viet Nam); and “8/02/90” (beginning of Iraq/Kuwait war Desert Storm). One bullet remains in the cylinder showing that our Air Force is always ready. The Air Force added wings around the art. The art will be placed on the plane’s wings in the coming months.
When some of Joe’s friends discovered what Joe was working on, the question arose, “Well, are you getting paid?” to which he responded, “Yes, I am. The world’s threats for which the military is constantly on the alert is for me and for my family — and my friends. What more can they give but their lives for their country? How small is my contribution compared to that? That is all the payment I want.”