No one can lay a special claim of ownership on the TV period drama. It is not sacred space or a part of a historical preservation act. It’s make-believe, and therefore communal property.
The crunchy gravel, the chandeliers, the gardens, the grand foyers, the full-length gloves, the piano forte, the needlepoint, the riding boots, the love letters sent in great haste. All of this is surely fair game for fresh takes just as much as, say, the hospital drama, the legal thriller or the noir mystery. These deeply entrenched genres are in constant need of a satisfyingly new spin.
This is the prevailing thought when one watches Netflix’s enjoyably rambunctious (if a tad overblown) period drama “Bridgerton,” the first big offering to come out of the streaming giant’s significant deal with Shonda Rhimes, the gifted and enviably intuitive executive producer of such broadcast network hits as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” (among others).
Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels and created by longtime Rhimes collaborator Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” is less of a wild departure than it appears. The setting — high society in Regency-era London, circa 1813 — provides a visually sumptuous backdrop to explore and deconstruct the most abiding theme in the Shondasphere: love and sex in its many forms, made all the more desperate by the exacting, 19th-century codes of gender, class and suitable marriage arrangements that rule over the inhabitants of “the ton,” who form the city’s tiptop elite.
“Bridgerton,” like the best of Jane Austen, feeds both an obsession and outrage over the treatment of women, whose status and privilege is constantly imperiled by potential lapses of virtue and the merest hint of rumor.
The curveball here — at least the one that will probably raise the most eyebrows — is how the show treats race, mainly by doing away with it. In a firmly White genre set in a resolutely White milieu, the opening episode of “Bridgerton” is forthrightly and confidently race-blind, with actors of color in standout roles, including the male romantic lead (Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, the dashing young Duke of Hastings); a shrewdly observant doyenne (Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury); a young debutante in dire circumstances (Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson); and even Queen Charlotte herself (Golda Rosheuvel).
This will only startle the most recalcitrant of purists, who will already be peevish about “Bridgerton’s” ahistorically casual approach.
For everyone else, it should be nothing more than a pleasant and easily received upgrade, on par with progress and laced with the satisfaction of knowing that diversity lifts both the industry and the viewers.
The only time it becomes obvious is the show’s own misstep, with a stray moment of dialogue that comes about halfway through “Bridgerton’s” arc: A Black character stops to explain, grandly, how and why this society came to be integrated. (Answer: because the queen is a person of color.) Not only does it not make much sense, it seems like an unnecessary wrench thrown into a completely sensible and revisionary romp: People of color are here because they should have been here all along. Isn’t that reason enough?
My interpretation of this aspect may be clouded by all the pretty things to look at. As with any addictive period drama (“Downton Abbey” readily comes to mind), one can spend too much time theorizing and not enough time succumbing to the romance of the setting, the lust in the hearts, the desperate scheming and swooning. That’s what we’re all for here, right?
In that regard, “Bridgerton” chugs deliciously along for at least five episodes before it starts to convolute and collapse on itself.
The plot, accordingly, is swift and silly and scandalous: It’s “the season,” in which the ton’s families present their eligible daughters in a never-ending series of balls and other gatherings (but mostly balls), all of it made more desperate by the sudden presence of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), a pseudonymous, all-seeing gossipeuse who publishes a weekly pamphlet with her latest observations.