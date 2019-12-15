WACO — A young boy waited patiently for his mother to finish her conversation with an employee at Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco. Then he moved in with his own question. “Have you ever met Chip and Joanna?” he asked excitedly, as if he were grilling a Christmas elf about his boss.
“I have,” the employee replied warmly. “They’re really nice. I’ve met their kids, too. And they’re just about your height.”
The boy looked awestruck as he processed this information. He was one degree of separation from the Gaineses, the “Fixer Upper” stars and parents of five who have transformed the economically depressed Lone Star town into a pilgrimage site for home renovators, interior design enthusiasts and family-time sentimentalists. Waco calls itself the Heart of Texas, and Chip and Jo have helped recharge its ticker.
“Out of nowhere, millions of people started showing up,” said Ashley Thornton, a longtime resident who runs the Act Locally Waco website. “If I’m traveling and wearing a Waco T-shirt, people will come up to me and tell me that Waco is on their bucket list. It’s the most fascinating phenomena.”
The “phenomena,” by the way, has a name. It’s called the Magnolia Effect, after the Gaineses’ company and Joanna’s favorite tree, which holds a sweet memory of an early date with Chip. (He climbed a magnolia and picked her a flower.)
Last year, Waco received about 2.6 million guests. On average, 30,000 people visit the Magnolia Market complex a week, or about 1.6 million a year, according to the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Alamo, one of the state’s most popular historic attractions, receives about 20,000 more people a year, but the mission had a nearly 300-year head start.
In today’s shopping-mad world, where Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving Thursday, the destination is a throwback to another consumer era. Magnolia’s three stores, bakery, coffeehouse and restaurant are closed on Sundays, plus Dec. 24 and 25. The market goes dark at 6 p.m., even during the holiday season, when parents are known to sneak out after their cubs’ bedtime to pick up lastminute gifts.
Like many, I happily associated Waco with Dr Pepper (it’s the soda’s birthplace) and solemnly linked the city to the federal agents’ siege of the Branch Davidian compound in 1993, which resulted in nearly 80 deaths. (Locals are quick to inform out-of-towners that the sect’s facility was not in Waco; it’s 11 miles away.) A Texan friend warned me to avoid the topic of the Davidians; if I needed a safe subject, talk about football.
Trip to Waco
For months, I waited for a lull between projects, but it never came. The Gaineses throw out new ventures like a baseball pitching machine.
So I settled on mid-November, a few weeks after Magnolia Press opened and months to years before the unveiling of the furniture showroom (scheduled for early 2020), the boutique hotel (2021), and the $10.4 million expansion of the Silos grounds, which will include a retail village, a Wiffle ball field and a historic church, among other diversions. I discovered a few advantages to going sooner rather than later. I could afford one — and only one — night in a “Fixer Upper” rental. I could find a free parking spot. And I only had to wait 15 minutes for a cupcake at Silos Baking Co. The November rain helped.
A quick recap for people who have been living in a panic room without cable. Chip and Joanna Gaines starred in “Fixer Upper,” which ran from 2013 to last year. (Their Magnolia Network will take over Discovery’s DIY Network next year.) In the HGTV series, the Waco-based couple show their clients three houses in the area, including one that looks as if a tumbleweed could knock it down. The customers inevitably choose the most decrepit structure, which the Gaineses transform from rags to riches.
The Gaineses blend the enterprising spirit of Martha Stewart with the starry-eyed ambition of “Field of Dreams.” In 2014, they snapped up a semi-abandoned two-acre property dominated by a pair of silos. The 120-foot-high structures were used for cottonseed production and feed storage, but they eventually lost their purpose in life. Today, the former eyesores are pillars of farm chic. Visitors pose against the rusted backdrop, beneath a metal sign that reads #MilesToMagnolia. The majority are holding brown paper shopping bags from the Magnolia store. Babies are also popular props.
Much to the couple’s chagrin, many of their “Fixer Upper” clients have moved out of their homes and rented them instead. For example, you can spend the night in the Little House on the Prairie, the German Schmear, the Mailander, the Mid-Mod and the Harp House, which I imagine contains at least one pair of the candlesticks that Clint Harp carved for the couple’s remodeled properties. (Harp sells the home accessories, plus other wooden goodies, next door at Harp Design Co.) The Gaineses also run three rental properties, including the Carriage House from Season 3. Between now and June, only four nights are available, for $545 a night, plus taxes and a $95 cleaning fee.
I booked the Shotgun House, which appeared in one of my favorite episodes.
Waco averages 230 days of sunshine a year; my first morning was not one of them. The sky was gunmetal gray, and the cold burrowed into my bones. I needed a jolt of warmth. Magnolia Press was set up for a long and winding queue, with rows of stanchions and chains leading to a white marble counter. Several employees were standing at attention, ready to fill orders. But at that hour, in this weather, there weren’t many.
Castle
Inside the retail store, an employee dropped a tip: The couple had recently purchased a castle. Their plans for the property were a secret, but the address wasn’t. I drove out to the century-old stone mansion with the foreboding gate and noticed a black Jeep creeping behind me. I approached the passenger window and saw a middle-aged woman gripping a hand-drawn map. Her husband was in the driver’s seat, resigned to the fact that he was going to spend his vacation shuttling his wife around Waco on a reality-TV-themed treasure hunt.
The New Yorker showed me the maps she had plotted out in pencil, one of “Fixer Upper” houses and Magnolia sites in Waco and the other of Gaines properties in McGregor and Crawford. The couple were fresh off the trail of Food Network’s “Pioneer Woman” in Oklahoma and expert trackers.
I spent the remainder of my time at Magnolia Market. I tried to resist, but the silos called to me like dry-docked sirens. On the morning of the big game between Baylor and the University of Oklahoma, I followed a crowd of people dressed in green and gold through the market gates. We dispersed — to the food trucks and garden shop, the picnic tables and swings.
I walked onto the synthetic lawn, where children constructed their dream condos out of wooden blocks. I found an empty beanbag chair and lowered myself into its lap, surrendering to the Waco Effect.