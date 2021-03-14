Lillian Coney is frustrated. The Haymarket, Va., retiree needs to replace the carpet in her main bedroom. But over the years her husband, Donald, has complained that his allergies kick up when he leaves his carpeted office and settles into the living room, with its hardwood floors. Unsure what’s triggering his respiratory issues, Coney doesn’t want to introduce more chemicals into the house that would exacerbate his condition.
After hours of research on healthy homes and “green” materials, Coney found general information but nothing specific to manufacturers.
“Should I use carpet or wood? What types? And what about the underpadding? It’s almost impossible to find what’s in specific flooring products,” she says. “When there is no mention of chemicals in flooring, does that mean there are none or the company doesn’t have to report them? We have to live with whatever we install for a long time, and I don’t want to make the wrong decision.”
Coney contacted The Washington Post, and I was tasked with finding the best flooring for allergy sufferers and how consumers can really know what’s in the materials being used. After considerable digging and speaking with experts, the answer is . . . there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
Easy-to-clean tile and stone are typically the go-to choices, because neither trap dust mites, pollen, dander and other airborne particles that aggravate allergies. Still, not everyone likes the feel, or they worry about falling on a hard surface. Hardwood is generally somewhat better than carpet in terms of allergies. But hardwood flooring can release harmful chemicals into the air, says Jonathan Bernstein, an allergist-immunologist and professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
“Between the off-gassing of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde from the wood, as well as varnishes and sealants, you can experience the same problems with hardwood flooring as with carpet,” he says.
These emissions can cause congestion, increased mucus, coughing, wheezing and other symptoms like those plaguing Donald Coney. Experts disagree about how long VOC emissions take to dissipate. Some say most chemicals leach out of a product within 14 days; others believe it can take five to 10 years, if not longer.
“Still, the flooring may not be the problem. It could be mold, poor ventilation, cleaning products, furniture or other irritants,” Bernstein adds.
Unfortunately, there is no one-stop shop to pinpoint the cause, say Jen and Rusty Stout, authors of the upcoming book “Healthier Homes: A Blueprint for Creating a Toxin-Free Living Environment.” Though the Austin-based couple specialize in building chemical-free custom homes, it has taken them years to develop a protocol for a healthy home, and, even now, finding flooring components can be a challenge.
“Likely you won’t get answers at your local home-improvement store and have to contact the manufacturer for a list of ingredients in your chosen product,” Rusty Stout says. Some companies are more transparent than others.