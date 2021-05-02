With a 9-year-old, a 4-year-old and an 18-month-old at home, Diane Cole had her hands full during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, she found that her 9-year-old daughter was struggling with her remote schoolwork, easily distracted and unable to focus. The Silver Spring, Md., mother was anxious about her daughter’s grades and whether she was turning in assignments.
“Seeing D’s on the grade report was causing a lot of stress and anxiety for us and a lot of tension,” she says.
Cole’s expectations were high; she’d grown up with similar pressure from her Taiwanese immigrant parents. “I came from a background where academics are really important,” she says. Her parents had stressed the importance of studying, getting good grades, going to college.
But once the pandemic hit and she got a daily glimpse into her daughter’s learning experience, her priorities shifted. “I got to see how difficult it was for her, and it definitely made me reevaluate this kind of academic striving that I’d grown up with,” she says.
So Cole wrote to the teacher and explained the stress that spending so much time on a computer was causing. “What can we do?” she asked. The teacher said her daughter just needed to turn something in. It didn’t have to be perfect. It was the permission Cole and her husband needed to ease up on their daughter’s academics.
“We just had this realization that this is elementary school. She’s in third grade. Nothing, no matter how badly she does in third grade — it’s not insurmountable.”
Less-stringent academic expectations helped Cole breathe a little easier. They can also be good for children’s mental health, especially during the pandemic, says Ronald Stolberg, a child psychologist, professor at Alliant International University and co-author of “Teaching Kids to Think.”
Academics have taken a hit across-the-board, Stolberg says, but parents should focus on “mental health and self-esteem before grades and other academic expectations,” Stolberg says.
In fact, pushing academics could worsen mental health issues. “A reasonable rule of thumb is to encourage our kids to do their best until we see them begin to get overwhelmed,” Stolberg says.
New York elementary school teacher and disability advocate Heather Clarke agrees. “I would urge parents and guardians to remember that so much of the academic expectations that we have on children in the United States are completely arbitrary and are not always developmentally appropriate for all,” she says. In New York City, for example, Clarke says 5-year-olds are expected to read independently by the completion of kindergarten. It’s an unrealistic expectation, she says. In other industrialized nations, such as Sweden, flexible guidelines and frameworks for student progress are favored over hard-and-fast expectations and rules.
Stolberg advises parents to take a similarly flexible approach to grade-level standards for their children during the pandemic and in the aftermath. “Parents shouldn’t be overly concerned about test scores, grades and missing assignments,” he says. “The well-being of our children is more important than grades right now.”