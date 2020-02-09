A college student budget turned a hobby into a career for Kilgore’s Mitch Moehring.
Moehring is a luthier — someone who makes or repairs stringed instruments.
Though he provides maintenance and repair of all types of stringed instruments for musicians and schools around East Texas, the owner of Mitch Moehring Strings in Kilgore specializes in creating custom, handmade double basses.
The double bass is the largest and lowest-pitched bowed-string instrument and is used in every genre of music.
Moehring said his 5/8-size instruments are sought after by professionals and advanced musicians wanting a more comfortable instrument to play than the full-size basses most commonly used.
“Maybe they played a standard-size bass for 10 years,” Moehring said, “and they’re starting to develop tension in their left hand or tension in their body from trying to maneuver this massive instrument.”
Moehring’s basses also have removable necks that make travel easier for touring musicians.
He began learning his craft out of necessity.
“I had a couple of instruments in college, just these old, beater basses — really bad — and I just went through and started repairing them and got them working just a little better than before,” Moehring said.
After repairing, tinkering and whittling for about 10 years, he decided he could make a career out of it. Soliciting the advice of his self-taught mentor, Glen Lee, Moehring attended the University of New Hampshire Violin Craftsmanship Institute and the Oberlin Conservatory to learn the craft from professionals.
Instruments in need of repair rest in corners, tools clutter several workbenches and handmade custom forms hang from the walls in Moehring’s workshop behind his storefront next door to the Crim Theater in downtown Kilgore.
To craft a new bass, Moehring begins with slabs of raw lumber and uses a combination of hand and power tools to shape the rough wood into the individual pieces of the instrument. Moehring said his first bass was made using traditional materials — pine and maple. He’s since focused on using more exotic woods such as spruce and mahogany.
“I went rogue,” he said, laughing.
Despite using power tools as much as he can, by the end of construction, the cracks, cuts and scars on Moehring’s fingers from hand-carving the detail and finish work are evidence of the toll the build takes on his body.
“Rather than killing myself hand-cutting these slabs, I do use a lot of power tools in the shop … all the way up until it’s time to use the hand tools — in hopes that I’ll be able to make basses the rest of my life.”
Moehring said it takes about three months — or between 500 and 600 hours — to build one of his handcrafted basses.
“I thought I was partially ADD … but then when I find myself cutting the same scroll for an entire week, taking fine-detailed cuts on the same piece of wood for an eight-hour day, then come back the next day and do the same thing,” he said, pausing for moment, “I learned I have a lot more patience than I had assumed.”