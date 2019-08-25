From staff reports
Time almost stood still at the Teague House, which sits on the edge of the Longview park that bears the same name of the family that called the house home for 59 years starting in 1883.
The home hasn’t had many owners since the Teagues, so the simple, two-story house quietly deteriorated at 322 Teague St. until 2012. That’s when Tatum native Ken Oden, an Austin attorney, purchased the home and began restoring it with the help of Longview native Sherry Statman, presiding judge of Austin Municipal Court.
“I love history and old houses, so that was part of it, but probably the bigger part is trying to impress a Longview girl,” Oden said of the project.
The home’s long history in Longview and the restoration project will be highlighted during the 20th annual Landmarks of Longview tour hosted by the Gregg County Historical Museum. The tour is set 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22.
The extensive renovation of the Teague House ended with Oden and Statman furnishing the home with furniture pieces significant to their families in East Texas, from the first floor “Blue Parlor” that contains a a watercolor that Statman’s mother, Jan, painted of the Teague House, to the upstairs bedrooms that are furnished with furniture passed down from Oden’s grandparents.
Oden and Statman have said the home stands as a testament to a simpler way of life. It’s restoration helps preserve history.
“I think it helps people to see where it all came from. If you only go to the loop and North Longview, you would miss a lot of what created a successful town,” Oden said.
Read more about the house in the next edition of View magazine, which hits newsstands Wednesday.