The city of Longview became more beautiful Thursday after steel tree sculptures by artists Craig and Jan Blackmon were installed near the business park north of Loop 281.
The art was donated to Keep Longview Beautiful’s ART from the heART program by engineering company Johnson & Pace.
Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said the company’s donation is the second since the program began in 2014.
“This is the second piece of ART from the heART the Johnsons have put into our community,” Casey said. “The first one was a really cool pine cone made out of recycled shovel heads.”
Casey said Thursday’s installation pushes the number of ART from the heART donations to 21.
“Our first installation was in October 2014 and it came from a wonderful family in this community that wanted to remain anonymous,” she said. “That family, for a couple of years, gave $10,000 for the ART from the heART program.”
Other ART from the heART donations include installations at Flewellen Park, Paul Boorman Trail and The Green.
The program, Casey said, is an outdoor art program that’s all about the betterment of the community.
“It’s about what Keep Longview Beautiful and our neighbors and family can do when we work together to bring about that beauty for our community,” she said. “It’s about making Longview a better place — more beautiful, cleaner – and as a community, what we can do to help everyone just enjoy the outside even more than what they do already.”