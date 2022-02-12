News-Journal Sports Editor Jack Stallard is gearing up to walk for a good cause.
The fourth annual Big Daddy Birthday Walk to benefit the Kilgore College Food Pantry is set for 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at Synergy Park in Kilgore.
"The walk is centered around my birthday because that’s when I came up with the idea four years ago. But I really want the focus to be on the people at Kilgore College who’ll benefit from the food pantry,” Stallard said. “I’ll obviously take a birthday hug or fist bump, but I really just hope people are able to come out, enjoy beautiful Synergy Park and bring some of the mentioned food or personal items.”
Large, plastic crates will be available at the Amanda Nobles Pavilion for any items collected.
“In the past three walks, we’ve gathered close to 20 crates full of items to donate to the food pantry,” Stallard said. “It’s a constant need and this is just a way I can give back to the college. Kilgore College means a lot to me and my family, to the city of Kilgore and to East Texas.”
A lap count or mile count won’t be set for this year’s walk.
“Just come out, enjoy a walk in one of the prettiest places in East Texas, help some students and maybe give Big Daddy a birthday hug,” Stallard said.
For more information, call Stallard at (903) 445-7526.
Here is a list of items needed for the food pantry:
• Canned meat
• Canned fruit
• Healthy snacks
• Rice, pasta and sauces
• Peanut butter and jellies
• Ramen noodles
• Soups
• Cereal bars, protein bars
Personal items are also OK:
• Shampoo
• Shaving cream
• Soaps
• Toothpaste and tooth brushes
• Feminine items