Country Patches Quilt Guild donated four twin-size quilts and pillowcases to the “Adopt a 2022 High School Senior from Foster Care” campaign.
The project aims to honor and gift a handmade twin-size quilt set (blanket and pillowcase) to each CPS foster youth graduating in the class of 2022.
“We are excited to celebrate the accomplishment of these fine students as they meet their goal of graduating high school,” guild President Susan Yellott said. “We are a service organization dedicated to the heritage and preservation of quilting. Donating quilts to worthwhile projects such as Day1Bags.org helps us fulfill our mission and we are happy to participate.”
More than 20 members of the guild worked on the four quilts over the past two months, donating fabrics, cutting and piecing the tops and finishing the quilts following the guidelines set by Day1Bags.org. Each of the four colorful quilts has a matching pillowcase as well.
According to Randall Mitchell, Day1Bags statewide quilt coordinator, this is the first year to include a twin-size quilt with a pillowcase. Each quilt gift will be given to a Region 4 foster high school graduate. Region 4 encompasses northeast Texas and goes from Henderson County north to Arkansas and east to Louisiana state lines. There are 39 foster youth in our region graduating high school this year.
Country Patches Quilt Guild meets every third Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, in Longview. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. with member social time starting at 9:30 a.m. Meetings are open to anyone who quilts or is interested in learning more about the art of quilting. Visitors are welcome.
For information, visit www.countrypatches.org, or https://www.facebook.com/Country-Patches-Quilt-Guild-341236614779.