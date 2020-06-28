Ready, set, go!
Some local artists are stashing art around Longview in hopes that someone will dash out and find it.
ETX Stash and Dash is the brainchild of artist Tiffany Penny, who came up with the idea in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I couldn’t get my mind off what was happening in the world, so I turned to crafts,” Penny said. “Pretty soon my entire house was filled with terrariums.”
Penny said her husband walked in one day and asked what she was going to do with her new creations.
“He said, ‘you need somewhere to put them,’ and I said you’re right.”
From that conversation, Penny came up with the idea to hide some of her art.
“We did something similar when I was in Austin, so I decided to hide one and see if anyone wanted to grab it,” she said. “And from there it just grew.”
Penny started the group a month ago.
“What you do is create something. It can be anything — a candle, a painting. I’ve been doing terrariums,” she said. “You make it and then you go out to wherever you want – a park – and you just find a little place to stash it, take a picture and give your crowd some clues.”
Artist Austin Albert joined the group while living in San Antonio.
“This is my hometown area and one of my friends in the group invited me to join,” Albert said. “I was feeling the same as Tiffany – this whole COVID thing has everybody in a slump and it just seemed like a beautiful way to get people together, strangers who don’t even know each other. And what they’re doing is sharing their creations and crafts and in a creative way.”
Because of how fast the group was growing, Penny said she needed help and asked Albert to be an administrator.
“The group kind of grew overnight. I shared it with everybody on my friend’s list and then all of a sudden there was like 300 members,” she said. “And Austin started sharing and we just kept building and building and now we’ve got a Stash & Dash in Massachusetts doing really well.”
A quick look at the ETX Stash and Dash Facebook page now shows over 1,500 members.
Penny said there also is a group starting up in Boston and they are working on getting one in Dallas.
“We have one in Texarkana, Waxahachie and Bossier City,” she said.
Albert said the Massachusetts group, managed by one of his friends, hit 1,700 members in less than two weeks.
“He was a jiujitsu coach and he couldn’t teach (because of COVID-19) so he started trying to paint and he had never painted before,” Albert said.
Artist Lakey Hinson said one of the benefits of the group is it gets people involved who might not have ever heard about Longview’s art community.
“Since I’m out creating on the street, I tell people about ETX Stash & Dash and so many of them are not in the circle to hear about things happening in the art world,” Hinson said. “With all of us going out on our different ways and being in public, it allows us to get more people involved in Longview art than might have never gotten involved or known that there was anything to be involved in.”
As for the rules, Penny said the rules in Massachusetts are little more set in stone than the rules in East Texas.
“We just want people to have fun and they get to them very quickly,” she said. “I put a necklace out a week ago and within seven minutes someone had it.”
Albert believes the clues are sometimes too obvious.
“I’m about to do some of my stashes since I’m back in the East Texas area and I’m going to show them how to stash,” Albert said. “I’m going to show them how to leave some clues because I think some of the higher quality items need a higher difficulty of finding.”
Hinson said he tries to make his stashes a little more difficult.
“What I’ve done to make some of my stashes a little more difficult and promote community involvement is I picked up a ton of trash in this one area. I don’t have a car so I didn’t have anywhere to take the trash so I put a hint on there,” Hinson said. “And whoever would come pick up this litter could come get art prints from me. In less than an hour, someone had already picked up the trash and was contacting me to get the print.”
Albert said anyone can participate in ETX Stash and Dash.
“They don’t have to be a member of the group. Somebody can just stumble upon whatever it is that’s hidden,” he said. “Someone can just be walking along the path at a park and come across the art. An attached note explains the connection to ETX Stash and Dash.”
Penny said the group is considering exchanging art with the Massachusetts group.
“Right now we’re talking about possibly doing a mass exchange with Massachusetts and they can send 15-20 pieces of their art to be stashed in East Texas and we would do the same with them,” she said. “That would start to create a community nationwide.”
The main goal of ETX Stash and Dash, Penny said, is to make people smile.
“It’s really cool to see a child, especially, find something that you’ve hidden,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful thing.”