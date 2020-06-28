Longview artist Sharon Grimes will be featured along with some of her paintings in a new publication scheduled to be released in the fall.
“There was an international call for artists and I applied for it,” Grimes said. “I submitted images to the publication and they chose which images they thought would be best.”
“Art Folio,” a publication by Day III Productions, provides a platform for artists to gain additional exposure.
“Art Folio” publisher Doug King said he got the idea for the publication a few years ago.
“I wanted to create a high-quality coffee table book that would give artists additional exposure,” King said. “I wanted to create a platform for artists who really do have great talent to receive the attention, notoriety and exposure that I personally feel they deserve.”
The first edition of “Art Folio” features more than 100 artists and their work.
“We will ship out hundreds of copies to art galleries around the nation,” King said. “It will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble later this year. COVID really messed things up.”
Grimes’ work has been exhibited locally and in other states.
Her paintings have been in group exhibitions at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, P’s Gallery in Longview, the R.W. Norton Gallery Group Show in Shreveport, Tyler Museum of Art and at the Kilgore Art Festival. She also has had shows at the Red Dot in Miami and a solo show at the Arcadia Art Show in Tyler.
“I have a painting in a group show at Laguna Beach,” she said. “I had a painting that was supposed to be in a group show in New York but that turned into a nightmare because of COVID.”
A self-taught contemporary abstract artist, Grimes said it’s difficult to choose a favorite among her work.
“Whatever I’m working on at the time is my favorite,” she said. “It’s so exciting every time, but I can’t really look back and say which one is my favorite.”
However, she does remember her first painting.
“My first painting was a cat,” she said. “That was about 25 years ago and I still have it.”
Grimes said one of her latest endeavors is working with a gallery in France.
“I’m very excited about working with Day2Day Gallery,” Grimes said. “It’s an online gallery and they’re trying to find a storefront and hope to be open next year.”
Grimes said she sold her first international piece with Day2Day Gallery.
“It was a painting called, ‘The Land of My Imagination II,’ ” she said. “That gallery is trying to put together a show in Barcelona for a few of their artists, so that’s the next plan.”