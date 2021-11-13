Karen Dean of Longview recently released “I Chose You!,” the latest of several children’s books she has written.
“I Chose You!” is about adoption and focuses on Sammy, a little boy who was adopted from Korea who wants to adopt a puppy.
“He now wants to adopt a puppy and his mom doesn’t want to get the puppy because he already has a bunny,” Dean said. “But when he puts that puppy in mom’s arms, she melts, and knows that they need to adopt the puppy, too.”
Dean also is an artist and does the illustrations for her books.
“The writing usually takes a month at the most,” she said. “It’s the illustrating that takes so much time, putting so much emotion into it.”
Dean said she focuses a lot on children who need help through different situations.
“So I have to experience … what it feels like to do that,” she said. “Then when I go to speak at a school, I tell the kids I had to feel what they felt and get that emotion into the story.”
Dean has written two books on bullying.
“One is called ‘She Said What About Me?’ and I developed a card game that goes with it. This is what the school teachers and counselors use to help the kids out with the bullying issues,” she said. “I did a boy bullying book called ‘Big Shot’ about a boy who always bullied the new kids at school. But then all of a sudden he had to move and he was scared because he knows what a bully will do to the new kid.”
In “I Chose You!,” Dean said the bunny and the puppy don’t get along very well in the beginning.
“The puppy is going into the bunny’s stuff, taking his toys, taking his bowl of food and making a mess. So the bunny gets mad,” she said. “The bunny causes the puppy to cower in a corner, feeling rejected again. One day the kitchen door is left open and the puppy runs away.”
Dean, who moved to Longview from Michigan 11 years ago, became interested in writing and art while in elementary school, winning first place in a national book cover competition.
“I’ve been doing artwork since I was little and I’m a classically trained portrait painter,” she said. “And I did a lot of studying with professors online to learn how to be a children’s author.”
Dean’s other children’s books include “Kitty Kate’s Tea Party,” “The Great AmTryke Rodeo,” “Let’s Go to Mackinac Island!” and “Let’s Go to Chicago.” She also illustrated “Why Do I Hurt Myself?, a book about a sixth-grade girl who self harms.
“I Chose You!” is available at Books & Barrels and Amazon.