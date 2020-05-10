Shannon Harned loves the beach. Her family takes trips there every year, and, in July, her then-boyfriend, Jake, proposed to her on the beach.
So it made sense that if she didn’t get married on a beach, she would at least have a beach-themed wedding.
The event was set for April 23, and everything was going according to plan: the cake, the venue, the photographer, the deejay. Harned even had her wedding dress.
Then everything began falling apart after businesses and venues were shuttered because of COVID-19 restrictions. At that point, Harned wasn’t sure if there would be a wedding.
“The kids were on spring break, and the school called and said they wouldn’t be coming back from spring break, and it just kind of snowballed from there,” she said. “So we said we were going to have to reschedule or cancel.”
The couple thought about rescheduling the wedding for July 24, but by then, the marriage license would no longer be valid. That’s when they decided to keep the April 23 date and get married in their own backyard.
Her brother-in-law would perform the wedding, and her sister would take photos.
“We were already planning on doing something small and simple, and I just wanted it to be just family and close friends,” Harned said.
Although her husband’s parents live in Henderson, Harned’s parents live in Mississippi. So, she knew it would be an issue for them to get to Texas because of checkpoints in place at the time between the Louisiana and Texas border.
“They had to drive through Louisiana to get here, so they knew they weren’t going to be able to come, and my mom was very upset,” Harned said. “I told her not to worry because we could FaceTime the wedding.”
Harned had ordered her wedding cake from Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies in Longview.
“I ordered a small 8-inch round cake,” she said. “It was very simple, just a white cake with white icing.”
Harned’s plans for her dream wedding had changed, it seemed, overnight.
But then, a social media post by Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies owner Debbie Fontaine caught the attention of other small business owners who reached out to help, even though they, too, were facing challenges of their own because of closures.
Fontaine was in the process of calling clients who had ordered cakes for April and May weddings in order to offer full refunds or to reschedule.
One of those calls was to Harned.
“She answered and said, ‘Oh no, you’re calling to cancel, too?’ ” Fontaine said. “Listening to her cry was heartbreaking. I took a deep breath and told her I was just calling to confirm the flavors, delivery time and new reception location.”
Fontaine later posted Harned’s plight on her Facebook page. Although she never mentioned Harned’s name in the post, several local business owners wanted to help make her dream wedding come true.
Christina McAuley, a professional photographer in Longview, asked if Harned already had a photographer for the wedding.
“I told Debbie if she didn’t already have a photographer lined up, I would love to help out. It’s the least I can do,” she said. “I can’t imagine being in the situation she’s in, getting married with all of the craziness and disappointment going around.”
After a few days went by, Fontaine informed McAuley that Harned’s sister would be taking pictures of the wedding — with a cell phone.
“I said she can take all the pictures she wants (with the cell phone) but please tell her I would be very honored to come take her wedding pictures and I’m not charging her anything,” McAuley said. “At times like this, it’s about how we can take care of each other. If we’re in a position to bless other people and to give joy and to give hope to somebody that’s having a hard time, isn’t that what this is all about?”
Brandee Brown, owner of The Coffee Mill in Longview, also reached out to help by providing a coffee bar setup for the event.
“When I read about Shannon’s distress, I thought this is such an easy way for us to comfort her and help her have a special day through this time of distress,” Brown said. “For us it was about comfort. It was easy for us to do, and they were so grateful and so sweet.”
Harned said she was blown away by the community’s generosity and the feeling of the need to help.
“Someone offered to give Jake a tux, but we were going for simple and casual,” she said. “And someone offered to pay for the cake, but we told them it was already paid for.”
Debbie Wesson made a wreath with the couple’s name and wedding date.
“It’s still hanging on the door,” Harned said.
Wesson started a business in July called Homemade in Texas, where she makes custom and seasonal wreaths and décor.
“I’m still trying to get my business going, so I said I could do that while helping her,” Wesson said. “It’s a special day, and I wanted to help her make her day special.”
And the day did turn out to be a special one for the couple. A few days before the wedding, Harned’s mother decided she was going to make the trip.
“Three or four days before we got married, my mom said, ‘OK, that’s it. I don’t care if I have to quarantine for two weeks, I’m coming,’ ” Harned said. “And, she did. She got stopped, but she already had her paperwork filled out.”
Once there, Harned’s mother helped get everything ready for the wedding.
“We have a small pool in the backyard, and I thought it would be really pretty with our beach theme,” she said. “We already had the centerpieces made.
The couple were married on the back porch in front of the pool with their three children, Harned’s mother, her husband’s parents and her sister and brother-in-law in attendance.
Harned also was surprised with a three-tiered wedding cake from Fontaine.
“We surprised her with her original cake and boxes so everyone could take some home and share,” Fontaine said. “Our community has done so many things in the background that many of us will never know. We have learned we are not competitors but neighbors lending a helping hand, so we may all survive.”
Harned said she will never forget the kindness of strangers who helped make her wedding day memorable.
“One of the things Debbie (Fontaine) said is, ‘You don’t understand; you’re helping us, too. We want to feel like we can do something,’ ” Harned said.
Harned said a larger celebration will take place after things return to normal.
“I think everybody will need to celebrate something when all of this is over,” she said. “We had gotten the caterer and the deejay and I didn’t want to cancel all these people because they are going to need it and we’ve already paid for it.”
Harned said she never dreamed any of this would have been possible.
“I can’t imagine how many other people’s plans were messed up and they didn’t know what they were going to do,” Harned said. “Why me? I feel like I won the lottery.”