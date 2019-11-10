Blake Cammack attributes his winning love for horses and competition to his grandfather, and that has led to world championships for him and his 9-year-old son, Jackson Cammack.
The Longview father and son recently competed at the 81st Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and both left winners.
Their show horses, A Titleist Masterpiece and Benelli, won two world championships, two reserve world championships and a reserve world grand championship, Cammack said.
The Tennessee Walking Horse, also called the Plantation Walking Horse, is a breed known for its distinctive gait — the running walk, according to brittanica.com . The Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration, in existence since 1939, is one of the largest horse shows in the world.
“It feels good,” Jackson said of winning.
“When I started doing this, I wasn’t much older than him,” said Cammack, who is a licensed funeral director/embalmer and president of Welch Funeral Home. “And then I started doing it with a lot of success, and then my granddad died and I lost interest in doing it.”
His grandfather, Vance Maxwell, was a self-made businessman.
“My granddad grew up on a dairy farm in Oklahoma and came down here dirt poor, and his dream was to always have good horses, and we’ve found a lot of success early on with these horses,” Cammack said.
He has about 15, raising mares and foals on his Longview-based farm, Champion Stables at Four M Farms, which was founded by Maxwell and Cammack.
“Jackson has found a lot of success,” Cammack said. “He started showing when he was 6 in Marshall, and they didn’t have a kid’s class, so he had to show with adults, and he went and won the adult class against a reserve world champion that I used to train, and so once he did that, he got the taste of success early.”
At The Celebration held in late August, their first win came with Cammack winning in the owner/amateur Western Park Pleasure World Championship aboard A Titleist Masterpiece, a horse he selected four years ago when it was 3 years old.
In the next class, Jackson won the Reserve World Championship in the owner/amateur Youth Show Pleasure Class for riders ages 6 to 11. Jackson was aboard Benelli, who Cammack described as a veteran show horse.
They were the only father-son duo at this year’s show to find back-to-back success, he said.
“That horse wins in adult classes and trains in adult classes, so when you take that caliber horse and put it in a youth class, it’s a whole different deal,” Cammack said, “so the first time he showed the horse in 2017 in Tunica, Mississippi, he won, and then we spent the whole next year after that with him learning to ride the horse, and from there we went, and this year he had a really good year.”
At Celebration, The Cammack-owned horses continued winning throughout the show.
A Titleist Masterpiece won the Open Western Park Pleasure World Championship with veteran trainer Howard Hamilton, while Benelli walked away with another Reserve World Championship with Blake riding and a Reserve World Grand Championship with up and coming trainer Clayton Davis riding.