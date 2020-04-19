Jade Killingsworth is no stranger to dance. Her mother, Tena Scalco Vogel, has owned The Dance Studio in Longview for 35 years. Throughout that time, Killingsworth has danced with her mother and also taught classes.
Three years ago, Killingsworth started her own Toddler Tippy Toes (the name will later change to Toddlers in Motion) dance program. The creative movement program is geared toward girls and boys ages 12 to 36 months and focuses on cognitive and social development and improving fine and gross motor skills.
But after COVID-19 concerns and social distancing put a temporary stop to her classes, Killingsworth had to get more creative with her program.
That’s when she decided to start posting short videos of her classes on Facebook.
“I thought, right now is the time to keep everybody moving and not to become sedentary because movement … has so many benefits,” she said. “That’s when I got the idea to just throw these videos up on YouTube.”
Killingsworth said she’s gotten a lot of positive feedback on her Facebook videos.
“I hear from my friends in other parts of the city and also other parts of the country,” she said. “They’ll send me photos and videos of their little ones doing the classes.”
McKenna Airhart of Longview said her daughter, Eloise, who turns 3 in May, participated in Killingsworth’s program.
“Watching those videos is how we start our mornings,” Airhart said. “One of Jade’s videos is ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ and what my daughter will do to let me know she wants to watch that is she’ll walk around in a circle and then fall down.”
Former Longview resident and friend Kathryn Manari, who has known Killingsworth since elementary school, said her daughter, Lyla, enjoys watching Killingsworth’s videos.
“She just turned 4, and her attention span is not very high, but the timing is right and the movements are all things that Lyla can do pretty well,” said Manari, who now lives in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. “Even though I’m all the way up here, I love that my daughter is able to connect with her and know her in a different way.”
Killingsworth, who has taught middle school history and English classes at two Longview schools, said it was her mother who gave her the skills, tools and confidence to first teach for her and later to create her own program.
“I began to understand not only the benefits of a movement program for cognitive and social development, but the necessity of keeping (toddlers) moving in our sedentary world.”
And keeping the toddlers moving is what Killingsworth had in mind when posting her videos.
“In working with toddlers, I have learned that it is imperative to have a plan B, C and D,” she said. “I might have the most amazing lesson planned out, but if they’re not feeling it, you’ve got to be able to adapt.”
Airhart said the videos are not only fun but also helpful.
“My daughter learns really well watching videos, and for those kids who do better watching someone doing this, it’s so beneficial,” she said. “Jade has her children in it also, and getting to see another child up on the screen helps keep it engaging.”
Manari said she has shared Killingsworth’s videos with friends.
“I’ve shared it with other friends outside of Boston, outside of D.C., and in Charleston, South Carolina,” she said. “I love it. I think it’s so great, and I’m thankful that I know Jade.”
Killingsworth said even before social distancing, she was looking for ways to reach more toddlers.
“It is so rewarding seeing how much they grow,” she said. “I have seen so many students go from shy, barely mobile kids to confident and engaged toddlers.”
Killingsworth has three children — ages 12, 4, 3 — and although they don’t participate in her program, her son, Finley, can be seen in some of the videos on Facebook.
“However, I pull out a lot of my curriculum for us to do together at home, especially right now,” she said. “I know how beneficial movement is for them, and so I want to give them every opportunity to stay moving.”