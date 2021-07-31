Longview native Elizabeth Habbitt recently released her second self-published book.
Habbitt grew up in Longview, where she attended Bethel Baptist Church and graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1967. Her parents, Harrison and Ola Timberlake Gregg, were longtime owners and operators of Gregg’s Barber Shop and Gregg’s Cafeteria in South Longview.
Habbitt said “The Pretending Woman,” which was published earlier this year, focuses on issues many women might be facing but are ashamed to talk about.
“I started on ‘The Pretending Woman’ in 2018, just putting bits and pieces together,” said Habbitt, who lives in Missouri City.
Habbitt said ideas for “The Pretending Woman” started coming together after observing and listening to different conversations.
“You listen to different people and you start getting these ideas,” she said. “Sometimes people think they are the only ones dealing with a particular thing and they are depressed.”
Writing the book, Habbitt said, was a way to let women know that someone right next to them might be in the same struggle or facing some of the same challenges as they are but just not talking you about it.
The book was first released in 2020.
“I did a revision on it, and the completed book was released earlier this year,” Habbitt said.
Before “The Pretending Woman,” she wrote a children’s book, “The Ant Who Loved the Alligator.”
That book, Habbitt said, allows young readers to see that size doesn’t always matter when it comes to helping someone in need.
“This was the first book I wrote, and the idea just came to me. Sometimes when you’re dealing with kids and you’re dealing with self-esteem … and the idea just came to me about an ant helping an alligator,” she said. “Can you imagine an ant helping an alligator? Hopefully, it’s letting young minds see that you’re never too small to do a good deed.”
It took Habbitt at least two years to complete the book, which was published in 2006.
“I pretty much did the legwork on that book as I was trying to find out how to write books. I needed an illustrator and the illustrator was a young girl who had just graduated from Texas Southern in art,” Habbitt said. “I would give her a sketch of the things I wanted, and once I gave her a sketch, she would bring me her finished product. It basically took two to three years to put that book together.”
Both books are available on Amazon and authorhouse.com .
Habbitt said she is considering writing a third book.
“I’m just doing what I’m led to do,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know why, but it’s something I enjoy so I just go on and get it done.”