Longview resident Gene Gallien has always wanted to be a cowboy. And although he was around horses a lot over the years, most of his life revolved around the corporate world.
So, he decided to write a book about cowboys. “The Sound of Smoke” was published in December and is available at Books & Barrels and online at Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.
“I’ve always been a wannabe cowboy. My daddy used to take me to the Gladewater Rodeo when I was little, Gallien said. “I was born and raised in Hallsville and in 1961, my family moved to New Orleans. It was a culture shock, to say the least.”
Gallien said while in New Orleans, his best friend was a horseshoer, which gave him an opportunity to spend a lot of time around horses.
“I’ve moved 17 times since I left Hallsville in 1961,” Gallien said. “When I moved to Memphis, I got involved in the cutting horse business and I moved back home in 2000.”
But Gallien never became a cowboy.
“After I retired I just sat down one day and I said I’m going to start writing,” he said. “I go to the cowboy church (Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County) and any time I could be around rodeos or horse shows I was always going.”
Gallien said it took about six weeks to finish his book.
“I’m retired and I had plenty of time,” he said. “It’s about a Christian cowboy and it’s quite a good story.”
The book’s main character is Charlie Tucker, who closes his attorney’s office after the sudden and tragic loss of his parents and then the loss of his wife to COVID. Loving horses and everything to do with ranching, he winds up in the Texas Hill Country.
“He lost his wife to COVID after being married only four weeks,” Gallien said. “He was a very successful lawyer and his parents get killed in a car wreck and he sues and gets a big settlement. He gets out of the lawyer business and wants to become a cowboy.”
Gallien added, “As aggressive as I was in the corporate world, I can be around horses and don’t have a worry in the world.”