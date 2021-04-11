A commemorative plate led to a vision.
That’s what longtime East Texas writer Gary Borders said was the driving force behind his idea for the “@longviewtx150 Sesquicentennial” project, which includes a book and photo exhibit featuring 150 people from all walks of life in Longview.
An upcoming book signing and reception for the project is set at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said the photography exhibit and accompanying profiles will kick off with an opening reception and book signing 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The exhibit will be up through July 3 at the museum.
Before coming up with the idea for the project, Borders said he was home one evening in 2018 when he decided to have a glass of wine. Hanging on the wall in the wet bar, he said, is a commemorative plate marking Longview’s centennial celebration in 1970.
The plate was designed and created by Borders’ father, Brad Borders, who died in 2009.
“He was commissioned by the centennial committee to do it. The plate has six pen-and-ink sketches of historic scenes in Longview,” said Borders, who just a few days earlier had read a newspaper article about Longview’s upcoming 2020 sesquicentennial celebration.
And that’s when the idea for the project hit him.
“I thought it would be cool if we profiled 150 people from all walks of life in Longview,” said Borders, who wanted to create something similar to what his father had done.
Borders called up well-known photographer and friend O. Rufus Lovett, who was on board with the idea.
“We’ve known each other for well over 30 years, and we’ve worked together on a number of projects and magazines,” Borders said. “We pretty much started immediately.”
Lovett said over the years, he and Borders have worked together for various local, state and national publications.
“Together, with similar work ethics, we have established an excellent rapport,” he said. “My life’s passion has been documenting the human condition that involves portraits of people in their environment revealing the way we live. It had been my desire to photograph people in our community of Longview for some time.”
For Lovett, the project was a no-brainer.
“When Gary asked me to photograph 150 interviewees, I thought, ‘This is it — the perfect opportunity for me to fulfill my goal.’”
Borders and Lovett solicited names of possible subjects from a newspaper article, Facebook appeals, suggestions from friends and even their own contact lists. The goal: To provide a snapshot of Longview’s diverse population.
“It’s truly our best attempt to show the public a cross section of this community,” Borders said.
“The show features such a wonderful cross section of Longview’s community,” Jehorek said. “And Rufus has done an exceptional job of capturing the unique personalities of these folks in their respective environments in an artful, engaging way.”
Borders said the original plan was to open in July 2020.
“When everything shut down, we had about 11 or 12 photographs and I had maybe a half dozen interviews,” Borders said. “I was able to finish by email or phone, and Rufus figured out a way to photograph people while social distancing.”
When it came to funding the book, Borders sought out VeraBank CEO Brad Tidwell.
In February 2020, just before everything started shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Borders and Lovett met with Tidwell to pitch the project.
“I wrote up a proposal and Rufus brought some sample prints from the book,” Borders said.
After hearing the proposal, Tidwell said the bank would finance the book, with all proceeds benefiting the Women’s Center of East Texas.
“Both Rufus and I are grateful for the generosity of VeraBank and its CEO, Brad Tidwell, for underwriting this project, to help provide funding for a worthy cause,” Borders said.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the exhibit opening at the museum and the publication of the book by nine months. During that time, Borders said some of the people interviewed died before the book’s completion.
However, Borders said he made every effort to update each profile as he learned of changes.
Lovett said he hopes those who look through the book are encouraged and optimistic for Longview’s future.
“This project would not have been fulfilled without the individuals portrayed,” Lovett said. “I’ve known numerous people presented in this book for years. Others I had just met during this venture, and some have passed since its inception. They are remarkable people, and I am grateful that our paths have crossed.”
Borders said the project isn’t about the most influential or the most interesting.
“It is simply our best effort to display the diversity of our community, to tell their stories through words and environmental portraits.”