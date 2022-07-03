BATON ROUGE, La. — Suddenly, it happened.
Emerson Allen could throw a baseball. Not a big deal, you say? Well, don’t tell that to Emerson.
The 15-year-old girl has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a disease that severely limits her movement and use of her limbs. She has only partial movement in her left hand, meaning she could never hold a baseball, much less achieve her dream of throwing one.
That is, until a team of seniors in LSU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering came together to make her dream come true.
The team accepted the challenge as its capstone design project. In the College of Engineering, teams apply what they learned to a hands-on project in their senior year. In this case, they worked with St. Lillian Academy co-founder Elissa McKenzie in building a ball launcher for Allen.
Meanwhile, another team worked with McKenzie in creating an “Art-Eaux-Matic” for 20-year-old William Bradford, a former student at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Children’s Developmental Center at McMains.
Bradford not only has cerebral palsy but also a desire to be an artist. Yet his movement also is limited, so another capstone group spent the school year creating what has become known as the Art-Eaux-Matic, an app and device which allows him to paint.
And the Art-Eaux-Matic entails more than simply drawing colorful lines on an iPad. Whatever Bradford paints on his smart screen through head and eye movements is directed to a device, which directs a paintbrush to duplicate Bradford’s lines and shapes on canvas.
Emily Vu remembers Bradford’s smile when he first used the device. It was better than the “A” she received from her professors.
“It made it all worthwhile,” the Metairie resident said. “He was so happy.”
Vu was joined in the project by fellow LSU computer engineering seniors Timothy Curol, of Lake Charles; mechanical engineering senior Jack Clement, of Iowa; and mechanical engineering junior exchange student Ewan Robertson, of Scotland.
The team began working on the project last August, at the beginning of the fall semester, as did the seniors that created Emerson’s ball launcher.
On the ball launcher team were mechanical engineering seniors Camille Wetekamm, of Mandeville; Sven Newhauser, of Baton Rouge; and Charlie Williams of New Orleans; and electrical engineering seniors Molly Shepherd, team captain; and Thomas Rinaudo, both of Baton Rouge. They were advised by LSU mechanical engineering instructor Dave Giurintano.
Technically, with the exception of Robertson, these students are no longer seniors as they all graduated in May. Some have already lined up jobs; others are opting for graduate school.
But their goals of completing their capstone design projects before graduation morphed into something bigger: They realized their skills could be used to enhance the lives of those with disabilities.
“If given the chance, I would definitely work on another project to help someone like Emerson,” Shepherd said. “It was so great to see her joy.”