Years ago, if anyone had told Longview resident Robert LaMont he would have a career in martial arts, he would not have believed them.
But three decades and more than 15,000 students later, that’s exactly where the former chemistry instructor’s career path has led him.
“I would have never believed that I would teach martial arts for a living,” LaMont said. “When I was a child, I would tell everybody I wanted to be a preacher.”
In October, LaMont — with several of his students in attendance — celebrated 30 years as a martial arts instructor.
“There were close to 50 black belts there, 10 brown belts and 10 red belts” LaMont said. “They make me so proud.”
A seventh-level black belt, LaMont began training in 1985 after graduating from the University of Texas in Austin.
“I met a young lady who was a brown belt in the discipline … and just started training down in Austin,” he said. “I took a contract over in Houston and taught at inner city schools there and actually completed the black belt.”
LaMont moved back to Longview in 1990, where he later started East Texas American Society of Karate.
“Karate just seemed like the perfect fit for me,” he said. “I had a lot of skills and I excelled at it so I stuck with it.”
Classes are Mondays and Fridays at Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and Wednesdays at LeTourneau University in Longview. Classes are held each Tuesday at Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.
“I do a 6:30 to 8:30 block of classes where I teach kids the first hour and (ages) 13 and up the second hour,” he said. “Before COVID, I taught in a number of locations and I would teach in the public schools.”
Classes are held in the winter, spring, summer and fall.
“We run approximately a 10-week semester and you pay quarterly” he said. “I’ll ask them to pay a $75 fee. If there are two kinds in the family, I’ll charge them $60 per child. If there are three, I charge them $50 a child. I try to make it to where they can afford it.”
Anyone interested in the classes can call 903-236-3453.
“Most people just show up on location and we let them try out a week or two,” he said. “They can register the first night but I keep telling everybody, it’s not about the money, it’s about the kids.”
Classes start at ages 5 to 12 for children and 13 and older for adults.
“I’ve actually had a couple of people in their 60s and 70s who have come into the class,” LaMont said. About 25 years ago … I had a couple of ladies start my class and trained with me for a while. I guess you’re never too old. Now, I’m in my 60s.”
LaMont can always count on his students – current and former – whenever he needs help with classes. At one time, he had 16 different class locations.
“Not only did my nephew teach for me, I’ve had five or six students that once they completed their lessons, wanted to try to do what I do,” he said. “That’s how I had separate locations. If I’m at one location, somebody has to be at the other one teaching if I’m not there.”
John Orr of Longview helps instruct children and adults.
“I’m one of his students and also had the opportunity to be one of his instructors,” he said. “And, I’m still learning.”
Orr said it was his oldest daughter, Sarah, who got him started in LaMont’s martial arts program in the fall of 2004.
“She brought home a flyer from school about this karate program and said, ‘I’d like to do this and I want you to do it with me,’” Orr said. “I had done karate as a kid but didn’t stay in it for very long, so I started the program.”
Although Sarah, 25, isn’t as involved as much now, Orr and his two other children are still active in the program.
“My middle daughter, Rachel, and my son, Michael, and I are still all active in it and we enjoy doing it together,” Orr said. “This is something I get to do with them. It’s a very family oriented program.”
William Peoples’ son, Cameron, started the program in 1995.
“My son was 5 years old when we started him with karate,” Peoples said. “I said, well, I’ve got to bring him to karate practice so I might as well see if I can get into it.”
Cameron is now a brown belt and will soon be a black belt.
“He went away to Texas Tech and came back to Longview and he’s about to get his black belt,” Peoples said.
Peoples, who received his black belt in 2001, also helps LaMont with classes.
“I’m a third level black belt so when I go to class, I help him,” Peoples said. “I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve learned a lot from him.”
LaMont said it can take up to four or five years to earn a black belt.
“A lot of people consider that to be a goal but a true black belt is a lifestyle,” he said. “In martial arts there are maybe 10 steps on the path of a black belt and with each one of these steps, there’s growth.”
Orr said martial arts isn’t something you just do.
“It’s a change in your lifestyle,” he said. “It’s very positive and very rewarding.”
LaMont is thankful for having the opportunity to influence the many students he’s taught throughout his career.
“I think I’ve really been a positive influence on my community,” he said. “I’m not sure what my next 10-year challenge is going to look like but I’ve successfully completed 30 years of teaching, so that’s a milestone.”