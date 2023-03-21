Whether you are starting a new outdoor space or renovating an old one, a plan of action can save time and money. To begin, ask yourself some questions.
Are existing beds easily reachable, plants easy to maintain and access? Can any existing structures and layout be used? Is there easy and safe access to all parts — for people and for maintenance equipment? Are there different areas for different functions? How should beds and walkways be designed? Are there steep slopes that need to be managed? Are there drainage issues? What kind of irrigation will you use? Are there existing underground utility lines?
With answers to all those questions in mind, it is time to develop a general design plan and to put your ideas on paper. There are ways to use the computer to create different design plans. If the computer is not your thing, old fashioned graph paper is an option. Begin your plan by measuring and drawing the outer limits of the space you plan to use. Put in any permanent structures that will be in place: the house, driveway, existing trees and large shrubs and any patio, pool or walkways that you plan to keep or install.
Keep your measurements as close to actual as possible. If you save several copies of this basic plan you will be able to develop and compare various designs that you come up with. Consider where to place the different functional areas: children’s play, adult activity, utilities, vegetable garden, flower beds, etc. Keep in mind sun and shade patterns, drainage and irrigation concerns, proximity to the house, the street, utility lines or other areas of concern. Once you have decided on the placement of the functional areas that you will need, it is time to pull it all together with beds, walkways and decorative items.
The flow of pathways and lines created with our beds can influence the general look and the way people move through the garden. For an informal, natural look choose soft, curving lines for beds and paths. For a more structured organized look choose straighter lines and more geometric shapes for beds and pathways. Consider ground surfaces: lawn, mulch, stone, etc. for the different areas. Any terracing, retaining walls and stairs need to be included in the plan.
Specific plant choices for beds do not need to be made at this point, but do include existing trees, shrubs or other plants that you intend to keep or install. Irrigation systems, raised beds, large container plants, statuary and water features should be considered now. Tall shrubs, screens and nooks can be planned to hide utility and other areas that are not too attractive.
Once you have decided on your basic layout, ask yourself the questions you started with and if you like the answers, pick a starting point and make it happen! Once the basic layout is in place, then you can work on plant design.