“Make a plant map” they said.
I pretended I didn’t hear them.
So, they said it again.
I looked over at their map and smiled and said, “That’s nice.”
I hate it when people do that to me.
It really was nice but looked like a lot of effort since I was going to label what I planted anyway.
No one laugh. I know a few of you that know me did just that, I heard you chuckle.
I really did label my plants. I bought little white stick in the ground labels that the lawnmower would go right over and never touch. Then I diligently labelled each group of bulbs I put in the ground (a year after I purchased them — long story) with disappearing ink.
I get fussed at for not labelling things. I don’t care as long as it comes up and blooms. In high school, I used to get teased about being an encyclopedia. I used to read them for fun, so I knew I’d remember. That was before cable. After 50, I’m definitely not an encyclopedia anymore, more like a Reader’s Digest version with pages missing. So I labeled in disappearing ink.
Me and my frugal friends always look for cheap ways to label our plants.
Popsicle sticks, left over plastic knives from the last family gathering that isn’t sharp enough to cut cornbread, cut-up expired mini-blinds (my favorite), cut-up Styrofoam egg cartons but after a year or two the writing was gone, blurred or faded beyond recognition.
The ink, not the plant. Well, sometimes, the plant, too.
Last year, I got smart and bought little white labels all matchy-matchy for my new bulb collection. I carefully labelled each group of bulbs in my horrible handwriting, and it was legible. I was so proud.
Then, a few days ago, I realized it may not be the labels for once again the not supposed to disappear ink disappeared. I gave it an internet whirl and came up with several good resources on making a landscape map. I’m a cheapskate, so I’m going to do it mysel. I’m so overwhelmed.
I had no idea as to how many reasons there are to make a map. I thought it was about just making your yard pretty. Yes, I just learned this — well, not the first one.
Reasons to make a map: (from referenced article written by Dr. Welch- excellent resource)
Organizing and developing the site for maximum use and pleasure.
Creating a visual relationship between the house and the site.
Reducing landscape maintenance to a practical level.
Assists in conserving energy
Reduces environmental inputs such as water, fertilizers and pesticides.
Identifying microclimates in your own yard is another reason.
Huh, never thought about it.
So, as much as it behooves me, out come pencil and paper and a landscaping map to be created. My mother, who helped me plant the bulbs, would roll over in her grave.
Wait, she can’t.
I need to go give her a call.