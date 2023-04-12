As a new or experienced gardener, there are tools you will need to make your job easier. How many times after working in your beds or gardens, has your back ached, wrists hurt and your knees throb? If your body is not as young or flexible as it used to be, you need to give yourself a break and check into ergonomic tools designed to take the stress off your body and make your gardening experience fun and enjoyable.
There are essential tools you will need to lessen your workload. First, let’s start with a good pair of garden gloves. You are going need to invest in a nice pair of all-purpose gloves that are ergonomically designed to make to it easier to grip your garden tools — pliable and flexible. In addition, if you are going to be pruning roses, you will need a pair of full-protection, elbow-length gloves to protect your forearms from cuts and scratches to allow you to prune your roses painlessly.
The following are the “essential” gardening tools you will need in your bag:
• Garden cultivator used to turn your soil and uproot weed seedlings.
• Hand trowel to work your soil.
• Hand weeder serrated to slide through compacted roots and soil.
• Hand pruners: Invest in a high-carbon steel that will last for many years of use.
• Folding saw: 7-10 inch to cut small to medium sized branches.
• Hori-Hori Root Slayer for digging and weeding through tough roots.
• Sharpening tool: Approximately 6 inches to easily fit into your pocket or tool bag.
These tools will give the serious as well as the recreational gardener the instruments they will need to maintain a beautiful garden. Keep in mind that there are ergonomic designed tools for gardeners with limited hand strength, arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. You, of course, will need a tool bag to have all your tools within easy reach. In addition, you will need to have a good hoe, loppers, and a shovel at your convenience.
Have fun and make your gardening experience enjoyable. Happy gardening.