Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd Nov.17, 2018, during her book tour stop in Washington left, and a cover image for Obama’s memoir “Becoming.” Obama’s next promotion for her memoir “Becoming” will center on the college market. The former first lady will appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday with “Black-ish” actor Yara Shahidi for a livestream conversation with students from 22 schools throughout the country.