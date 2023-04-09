Christopher Lyles

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Christopher Lyles, right, from Hughes Springs, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

 Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy