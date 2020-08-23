Happle_Daniel.jpg
Information System Technician 2nd Class Daniel Happle from Kilgore is shown aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey on Aug. 17 in the East China Sea. Halsey is conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

 Special to the News-Journal