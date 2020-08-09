Native lands West Point teaching job
Maj. Andrew Cammack and his wife, Capt. Josephine Cammack, a 2011 USMA graduate, have accepted math department faculty positions at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, for the upcoming fall semester.
Cammack is a 2005 graduate of Longview Christian School and a 2009 USMA graduate. He holds advanced degrees in civil engineering and applied mathematics from Missouri University of Science and Technology and the Naval Post Graduate School.
Cammack, an Army engineer, has served the army in Iraq, Guam and the Virgin Islands. He is the son of Esther and Casey Cammack of Longview. Cammack, Josephine and daughter, Lillian, reside in Cornwall, NY.