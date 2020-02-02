Air Force promotion
Shaunte Y. Cooper has been promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Air Force.
Cooper, a 1987 graduate of Marshall High School, is serving as Air National Guard liaison to Air Force recruiting command with 147Th Attack Wing, League City. She has served in the military for 30 years.
Cooper is the daughter of Melba Jones of Marshall; granddaughter of Warreen Washington of Marshall; wife of Ramsey J. Cooper of League City; and mother of Sydnie N. Cooper of San Marcos.
Cooper earned a bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Wiley College.