U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bailey Turlington of Hallsville installs a bomb rack in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.