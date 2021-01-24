3rd Class Morgan Smith
Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Morgan Smith of Henderson troubleshoots a net terminal box aboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region.

 Special to the News-Journal

