SIGONELLA, Italy – Petty Officer 2nd Class M’kennan Bales, right, a native of White Oak, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
As a hospital corpsman working at Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella in Sigonella, Italy, Bales’ skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Sigonella area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy’s operational ships and submarines on which they serve.