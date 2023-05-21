PHILIPPINE SEA — U.S. Navy Master Chief Damage Controlman Danny Gilbert, right, from Daingerfield advises Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Willie Perry, from Newark, N.J., during a letter-to-the-board review aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.