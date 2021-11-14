Bailey Smith

Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Bailey Smith from Longview tests a sound-powered telephone Oct. 28 in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

 Special to the News-Journal Photo

