Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Bailey Smith from Longview tests a sound-powered telephone Oct. 28 in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.
