Naval Submarine Support facility executive officer
Cmdr. Leland M. Murphy, a graduate of New London High School in New London, joined the Navy shortly after high school and reported to his first sea duty onboard the USS Michigan, serving as an electrician’s mate.
Enlisting in the Navy in 1989, Murphy recently took on a new role as executive officer at Regional Support Group, Naval Submarine Support Facility, New London, in Groton, Connecticut. He will be responsible for carrying out the orders of the commanding officer and maintaining the good order and discipline of the sailors at the submarine repair facility.
Born and raised in East Texas, Murphy did not need to go far to find inspiration to serve in the military. The Army drafted his father to serve in the Vietnam War right after Murphy was born. His uncle also served in the Army in Vietnam and retired from the Army.
In addition to being a member of the Navy’s submariner community, Murphy is a sailor known as a “mustang,” which, in the Navy, is an officer who has been promoted from the ranks of enlisted personnel from an in-service procurement program.
Murphy was initiated as a chief petty officer in 2000 and commissioned as a limited duty officer, nuclear engineer, in 2002.
“Both are my proudest accomplishments in the Navy,” he said. “My goal is to serve in the Navy for as long as I can. I’ve been in for over 30 years, and I still love what I do.”
Murphy said he knew early in life that he was destined to serve. He enjoys interacting with a cross section of people from around the country and thrives contributing to the maintenance and repairs team that support our submarine force.
“I always looked up to those that served the country, and I wanted to be part of that community,” said Murphy.