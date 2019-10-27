Basic training graduation
U.S. Air Force Airman Jorda L. Lampin of Longview has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Lampin is the son of Janice M. and Jeremy L. Lampin of White Oak.
He is a 2019 graduate of Pine Tree High School.