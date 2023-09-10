Basic training graduation
U.S. Army Pvt. Amethyst Benningfield of New London graduated from basic combat training Aug. 24 at Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Benningfield graduated with honors in the top 10 percent of the class and has distinguished herself by earning the Rifle Marksmanship Award for achieving the highest score during basic rifle marksmanship.
Benningfield enlisted in the National Guard days after she turned 17 and completed 10 weeks of basic training after her junior year alongside the other recruits of Echo Battery, 1st Battalion.
She is a senior at West Rusk High School, taking dual credit studies at the East Texas Career and Technical Center through Kilgore College.
Benningfield is active in the district’s Future Farmers of America chapter and was named president for the 2022-23 academic year. Additionally, she has served in the athletic training program, earning accolades for her service both on and off the field.
After completing her senior year, Benningfield will complete eight weeks of advanced individual training in Fort Jackson in South Carolina. She then plans to complete her college degree while serving in the guard and completing officer training at a university.