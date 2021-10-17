Murrah High School junior Leon Sanderson, center, is the first recipient of a new legacy instrument donated to the Sound of Perfection Marching Band by Jackson, Miss., musician Antwone Perkins, left, as band director Bryan Jefferson Sr., right, stands by. Perkins’ love of music and desire to see budding musicians excel and have pride in their work has inspired the musician to donate instruments to every high school in the Jackson, Miss., Public Schools district.