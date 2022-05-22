This March photo provided by Morgan Fabry shows her with her daughter in Chicago. Some U.S. moms looking for baby formula that is in short supply are dealing with another layer of stress — people asking why they don’t just breastfeed. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization, giving rise to the saying, “breast is best.” But breastfeeding doesn’t work for everyone, and that mantra is only adding to the stress Fabry and other parents feel as the shortage drags on.