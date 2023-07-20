For the Harris family, musical theater is about much more than just taking a seat and enjoying the performances. It’s also about participating — together.
Jinny Jo Harris and her children, Berri and Ben, are performing together in the Tyler Civic Theatre production of “Footloose,” which opens Friday.
Jinny Jo is reprising her role as Vi Moore, the same character she played 10 years ago at the theater.
“When Jinny was looking at coming back 10 years later, it just kind of all worked out … that also her daughter and her son, who were both little kids 10 years ago, were able to come in and take part and audition and be a part of the show here,” said Director Stephen Rainwater, who also directed the show in 2013. “So, not only do we have a very diverse group of talented individuals — we have a whole family that’s at play here, too, and that makes the whole experience just a little bit more special for me.”
Rainwater said he first worked with Berri, who in "Footloose" plays Vi Moore’s daughter, Ariel, when she was 10 years old.
“This is a very special instance of her being able to join us alongside her mom, who is reprising the role of the preacher’s wife, and then her brother, who plays the role of Willard,” he said. “There are a lot of full circle elements at play here that just make this production even more special than just directing a typical production for me.”
Jinny Jo said when she heard they were doing “Footloose” again, she immediately became interested in coming back and playing the same role again.
“I was real torn because I wanted to do this show but it takes a lot of time … and I knew it would take time away from my kids,” she said. “I don’t take for granted the time we get to spend as a family.”
Berri will be a senior in college this year, and Ben is going into his sophomore year, Jinny Jo said.
“I started thinking about it, and this is probably going to be her last summer home in Tyler,” Jinny Jo said. “After she graduates, I can see her going off and doing incredible things.”
In an effort to spend more time together over the summer, Jinny Jo proposed the three of them doing the show together.
“I said to both of them … I kind of want to do this show, but I really don’t want to do it without you guys,” Jinny Jo said. “I knew both of them had the talent to do it. I didn’t know what roles they would get, but I knew they had the talent to be cast.”
Berri said playing the role of Ariel was difficult at first.
“I play Ariel Moore, the daughter of Vi. It was difficult at first because Ariel and I have lots of differences,” she said. “She’s very rebellious … doesn’t take no for an answer, and I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself rebellious in any way.”
Ariel also does things seemingly to spite her father, Berri said.
“Ariel sneaks out of the house … almost only to spite her dad and get back at her family for being so overprotective, which isn’t exactly how I would handle a situation like that,” Berri said. “I try to find instances where I can connect to her and understand her thought process to kind of get into the character a little more. And it does help that my mom is playing my mom.”
Ben describes his character as a country boy from a small country town.
“He doesn’t get out much, but he thinks his mom is a genius and everyone else in the town thinks she’s crazy,” he said.
Performing in the same show with his mother and sister is interesting, Ben said.
“It’s really fun, and it makes for a very interesting dinner conversation,” he added.
Berri said spending more time with her family while rehearsing for the show has been fun.
“We carpool up to rehearsals. It’s funny because you would think we would just drive together often, but we’re always doing our own things during the day, going our separate ways,” she said. “But we kind of come together and go up to rehearse together, and it’s really fun, and we do get to spend a lot of time together.”
Berri also enjoys watching her brother on stage.
“He doesn’t do a whole lot of theater, and so I’ve never done an actual musical with him before. So, it’s really fun to watch him kind of take the stage and shine,” she said. “He’s so good and so funny and he just brings himself to the character.”
One of the most fun parts, Berri said, is when the two of them make eye contact during rehearsal.
“It’s just so much fun to be in shows with him and make eye contact with him and know exactly what he’s thinking because he’s my brother, and we know each other so well,” she said. “It’s like a whole new experience doing it with close family. And the same with my mom, in our scenes, we’ll make eye contact, and it’s like yeah, we’re in character and all but … I know exactly what you’re thinking.”
Jinny Jo said although the three family members did a revue show together a few years ago, it was nothing like this performance.
“It was just go on stage and sing a song and then the next song and the next song,” she said. “But in terms of doing a show where we were characters interacting on stage together, this is the first time all three of us have been in a show like that together.”
Jinny Jo said she and her husband, Tom, who died Aug. 31, loved musicals and would take the children to age-appropriate shows that came through town.
“I think that’s where Berri got her love of musicals and Ben learned to appreciate them,” she said. “He’s an athlete and has not been on stage as much.”
Jinny Jo doesn’t miss a performance if it involves her children.
“When my kids perform, I don’t miss performances,” she said. “Berri is in college in California, and I’ve flown out to see all of her performances.”
Jinny Jo said Tom also attended every show that involved her and the children.
“He loved musicals and loved and supported us 100 percent in all of the things that we did,” she said. “It was a big part of all of our lives, and there was nothing that made him more proud than watching his kids perform on stage. He would just beam.”
Tom was a musician in the Air Force and after retiring and moving to Tyler, Jinny Jo said he played drums for some of the shows at Pollard Theater.
In addition to all the fun, singing and dancing in 'Footloose,' ” Jinny Jo said it also touches on finding joy in your grief and learning how to live life after a loss.
“I know those things were there 10 years ago when I did this show. I was aware of them, but I don’t think I fully understood that until this time around because it has a whole new meaning,” she said. “I think for us as a family to get to do this show together and having those things be a part of that show, that’s really pretty significant for us.”
In “Footloose,” the pastor is having trouble getting past his grief over his son’s death.
“It isn’t until the very end when he says, ‘I’ve laid that burden down.’ And that’s when he tells them they can hold their dance,” Jinny Jo said. “It’s a significant part of ‘Footloose’, and it’s a significant part of our lives.”
Although she is excited about reprising her role and performing with her children in “Footloose,” she also knows it’s not going to be easy without her husband's support.
She said, “This will be very hard because it will be the first time after the show that he’s not out there to hug my neck and tell me, ‘You did great, honey!' He was a great fan.”