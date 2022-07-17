The Zakir family, from left, father Yusuf, son Burhanuddin, Yusuf’s niece, Insiya Maimoon; daughter Jumana, mother Fareeda, watch an episode of “Ms. Marvel” in Anaheim, Calif., on July 8. Jumana knows who she is going to be for Halloween this year. Her new favorite superhero is a lot like her – female, teen, Muslim, American and “totally awesome.”