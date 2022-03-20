Randy Baker of Naturalist Endeavors leads a presentation March 2 about Lewis and Clark’s expedition. In full costume and with a long table of artifacts and props, Baker addressed eight-grade classes at Thunder Bay Junior High School in Alpena, Mich., throughout the day. His appearance was made possible through the efforts of Thunder Bay Arts in securing a Women’s Giving Circle grant for the program. Baker, 67, has been providing programs for schools and other organizations for over 25 years.