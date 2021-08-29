From Staff Reports
New Beginnings Baptist Church launched Wrap Around Families during its foster care and adoption event Aug. 22 at the Longview campus.
Wrap Around Families is a New Beginnings program that will offer support to families though trained babysitting, supplies and emotional support as they fulfill their calling in fostering and adoption.
The foster care and adoption event was designed for local individuals and families interested in fostering, adoption or supporting families who do. The goal was to equip attendees with knowledge on how to support those currently in the foster/adoption process and get connected to a local agency if they were wanting to become a foster or adoptive parent themselves. About 78 individuals 10 organizations attended.
For information on Wrap Around Families or the fostering and adoption community, contact George Willis, pastor of Missions and Pastoral Care, New Beginnings Baptist Church, at gwillis@nbbctx.org .