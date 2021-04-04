Students named D.A.R. Good Citizens
Six area high school students were recognized as Good Citizen Scholars by the Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.).
Students representing their schools are: Raylee Babino, Longview High School, local essay contest winner; DeAundre Heath, Pine Tree High School; Taylor White, Spring Hill High School; Khloe Berry, White Oak High School; Haley Horton, Hallsville High School; and Riley Holly, New Diana High School.
The students received certificates, pins and scholarship money during a presentation by regent-elect Lisa Ross and members Jolene Copeland and Freida Frost.