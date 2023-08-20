Koerner to lead local Rotary ClubDonna Koerner, a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, assumed the role of club president on July 1.
As president, Koerner will lead a club dedicated to creating change together through local and global service projects. The club is a member of Rotary International, which has given polio vaccinations to more than 3 billion children worldwide.
More than $5.5 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation – Rotary’s global charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful and impactful service. Local projects the club is working on include Longview Greggton PRCA Rodeo, donations to local nonprofits, Chicks-N- Chaps, street cleanup, handing out food in partnership with the Food Bank, Aboretum projects and polio awareness day.
Koerner is a Realtor with The Koerner Group, Texas Real Estate Executives. A Rotary member since 2009, she has served Rotary in other roles and capacities. Koerner’s service includes rodeo chair, Chicks-N-Chaps chair and membership chair and has served on the Longview Greggton Board for five years.
Koerner said, “I am looking forward to our club helping the community through our various service projects, including donating funds to local nonprofits from the proceeds of our rodeo, providing financial assistance to women fighting cancer from the proceeds of Chicks-N-Chaps, providing student scholarships and teaching kids leadership skills through the RYLA program.”
The Longview Greggton Rotary Club meets from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Winterfield Methodist Church, 2106 Tryon Road.
Reardon named outstanding teacherWhitney Reardon of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in Longview has been named a 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award recipient.
More than 600 teachers from across the state were nominated for the 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Awards. Fifteen teachers were selected as recipients. During the 2023–2024 school year, each winning teacher will receive $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for their school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials.
“Our 2023 Outstanding Teaching Award winners represent some of the state’s strongest teachers of the humanities,” said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. “Humanities Texas is honored to recognize the vital work they do in the classroom every day.”
