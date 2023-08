Pickleball Club donation Longview Pickleball Club members donated $1,000 worth of equipment (pickleball paddles, balls and sweat towels) and $500 to the Longview Fire Foundation to give back to the local fire department for all they do for the community, encouraging good health and activity. Jessica Guire, LPC director of membership services, and Andrea Silverthorne, LPC secretary, are shown with Longview firefighters.