East Texas veteran turns 100
An Ore City Air Force veteran recently became a centenarian.
Hosea McCain was born July 22, 1919, in Ore City. He grew up in a family with eight brothers and sisters and joined the Air Force on Aug. 7, 1942, receiving an honorable discharge.
After returning to Ore City, he began working at the Lone Star Steel facility. He married and had nine children.
McCain became a Gold Star parent when his oldest son was killed in the Vietnam War
Every Sunday morning, he sits in the front row at Hodge Temple New Beginning Church in Ore City, and during the week, he takes care of his hunting dogs or still harvests crops on his tractor.
McCain said he secret for longevity is “a blessing that comes from God.
“I never smoked nor drank, and no matter what happens, I am always happy. I do not walk around with my head hanging down.”