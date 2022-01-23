Sewing group makes donation

The sewing/crafting/quilters group at Parkview on Hollybrook made a $500 donation to the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center. The group crafted items and held an auction for Parkview residents. Shown, from left, are Kelly Ainsworth, Ann Stone, JoAnn Bailey, Amanda Strickland, Dillie McGaughey, Wanda Mitchell and Marilyn Moulds.

 Special to the News-Journal

