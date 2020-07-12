Two women genealogical societies are honoring a high school student in the Longview High School Junior ROTC, Lobo Batallion. The awards are given to aspiring cadets for their superior performance of duty. Because of the coronavirus, there was not an awards ceremony honoring the many students in that program. Certificates and medals were mailed to the school to be distributed to the honorees.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, D.A.R., recognized Cadet Lt. Col. Desiree Sanchez, who served as Cadet Battalion Commander.
The U.S. Daughters of 1812 Award was given to Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Jillian Doss. Both of these young women contributed to the quality of the overall student battalion performance.
Senior Army instructor Maj. Roland Beasley and his assistant, Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Jackson, direct the outstanding Junior ROTC program. Many of their students serve in national military organizations.