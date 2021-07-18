Longview resident crowned at pageantRebecca Lee, the 6-year-old daughter of Michael and Tiffany Lee of Longview, was crowned Entertainer of the Year & Miss Congeniality at the Young Miss International pageant in Houston.
Rebecca is a Longview ISD first grader. She is an active member of SAS Share a Smile, a national nonprofit organization. Rebecca started two platforms this past year: “911 for K9s” and “Shoes of Love.”
“911 for K9s” benefits the Longview Humane Society. In her first year she was able to collect over 175 items, including dog and cat toys, collars, blankets, treats and cleaning supplies. She plans to start collecting again in October. Her goal is 250 items.
Last month Rebecca collected shoes for Buckner Longview and called her collection “Shoes of Love.” She was able to deliver 15 pairs of shoes.
Other than her projects, Rebecca can be seen around town handing out “Booed” bags for Halloween, visiting and bringing treats to her local first responders and making appearances.
For Christmas she makes and collects Christmas cards for area nursing homes and hospital residents. She was unable to distribute in 2020 because of COVID-19 but in past years she has distributed over 1,000 cards. She received the gold presidential award in 2019 and the silver presidential award in 2020 for her community service hours.